CHP officer pulls crash victim out of burning vehicle

A California Highway Patrol officer pulled a traffic collision victim out of a burning vehicle on Interstate 5 Wednesday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

“We got a report of a car that crashed and was on fire and a CHP officer actually pulled someone out of a burning car,” according to Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

The call came out at 6:32 p.m..

Officials believe there was at least one car involved in the traffic collision, according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig of the CHP Traffic Management Control Office.

All lanes were shut down as a result of the incident on the northbound side of Interstate 5, and a SigAlert was issued shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The status of the patient is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.