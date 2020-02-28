CHP pursuit ends in Newhall

A high-speed pursuit that started in Pasadena has been terminated near Magic Mountain Parkway Friday afternoon.

The pursuit ended on the north Interstate 5, when the suspect exited their car with their hands over their head.

The chase was initiated by Pasadena Police Department officers around noon Friday over a narcotics violation, according to Officer Peter Nicholson of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

Pasadena PD requested CHP takeover the pursuit, which reached speeds of 95 miles per hour, at 12:23 p.m..

The suspect stopped their vehicle at Magic Mountain Parkway and was taken into custody at 12:53 p.m..