City Council approves contract for undercrossing at Via Princessa Metrolink Station

The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved the first steps toward a proposed community park with multi-use fields just north of the Via Princessa Metrolink Station.

At their meeting Tuesday, the five-member council awarded a $179,644 contract to Southern California Regional Rail Authority for a project report for an undercrossing at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, which will provide access to the future park.

Access is the “initial focus for the overall project,” as the site has limited access points due to its location adjacent to the Santa Clara River, railroad tracks and a mobile home park, said to the city staff report. In April 2017, the city of Santa Clarita acquired 26 acres of land for park use north of the Metrolink Station from Los Angeles County, according to city Communications Manager Carrie Lujan.

The report is expected to define major project design elements, project issues, a design and cost estimates, as well as serve as the basis for the future design of the grade-separated crossing for the park, which is “the most probable approach” to offer access for pedestrians and emergency vehicles, according to the city staff report.

Additional information about the future park, including a timeline for completion, is not yet available, according to Lujan.

Also on Tuesday, the City Council accepted the donation of about 10 acres of real property from a resident, accessible via the Gateway Ranch Open Space area, for the purpose of public recreation and open space preservation.

The City Council is expected to reconvene on Tuesday, Feb. 25.