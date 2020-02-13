City Hall now offering marriage services

At Santa Clarita City Hall, you can apply for a construction permit, attend public meetings or inquire about various resident services. And now, you can get married.

Dubbed “City Hall Ceremonies,” the City Clerk’s Office will offer marriage services starting Friday — just in time for Valentine’s Day. Services include the issuing of confidential marriage licenses and weddings conducted “in a picturesque area” of the building, according to a city news release issued Thursday.

The city has created a webpage, santa-clarita.com/weddings, for those interested in learning more about scheduling dates and pricing, in which the fee for a confidential marriage license will be $85. The site is expected to go live on Friday, according to city officials.

“This announcement may relieve many Santa Clarita residents with pending nuptials, who would otherwise need to travel to Van Nuys or Lancaster for a marriage license,” read the news release. “Additionally, for individuals without ceremony plans, City Hall Ceremonies is taking the stress off with an easy and convenient wedding option at Santa Clarita City Hall.”

For more information about City Hall Ceremonies, visit the new website at santa-clarita.com/weddings or contact the City Clerk’s Office by phone at 661-259-CITY (2489).