City receives three awards for public works projects

The city of Santa Clarita was recognized for its recent public works projects, including for the addition of restroom facility at Copper Hill Park. Courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita

The American Public Works Association recently recognized the city of Santa Clarita for its latest public works projects that have focused on improving commutes, water conservation and open spaces. 

Santa Clarita earned three awards from the program, dubbed “Building Excellence, Shaping Tomorrow,” in December for its Give Me Green App, additions to the Copper Hill Park and a rain garden on Orchard Village Road, the city said in a news release Tuesday. 

The Give Me Green project is an app that allows bicyclists to be detected as they approach an intersection. The focus of the free, smartphone-based system aims to improve safety and decrease traffic by integrating technology into existing traffic signals. 

Copper Hill Park, previously a turf area, received a new restroom facility and play area in 2019 after its annexation from Los Angeles County. 

The Orchard Village median rain garden includes a new irrigation system and drought-tolerant landscaping. The rain garden in each of the three large medians treats all runoff through biofiltration, which allows for the removal of all pollutants. 

In 2018, the city was also recognized for its electronic blank-out signs, the Newhall Ranch Road bridge widening project and the completion of the Heritage Trail from Gateway Ranch to Wildwood Canyon. 

For more information about the city’s Public Works Department, call 661-259-2489.

