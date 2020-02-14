CUSD updates board policy on non-custodial parents.

The Castaic Union School District board on approved a revision Thursday to its policy regarding non-custodial parent rights.

The board policy, which Superintendent Steve Doyle said was last revised in 1997, will require parents to provide a copy of court orders to their child’s school stating the most current custodial rights each parent has of their child(ren).

The policy states, “When a court order restricts access to the child or to his/her student information, a parent/guardian shall provide a copy of the certified court order to the principal or designee upon enrollment or upon a change in circumstances.”

Doyle said the California School Boards Association implements a statewide policy, and districts are able to make internal revisions that are needed.

“There was a situation a few weeks ago that involved parents who had joint custody over their child,” said Doyle. “The revised policy spells out that if a court order is in place, we must have a copy on file and our schools will honor the most recent court order.”

Unless a court order restricts rights, non-custodial parents are still given equal rights as custodial parents, which allow them to pick the student up during and after school, have access to student records and participate in campus activities.