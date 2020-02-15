Deputies investigating person fatally shot in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a person shot around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Canyon Country.

“(Deputies) responded to a gunshot call, and they are on scene investigating a gunshot victim,” said Lt. Clinton Skaggs, watch commander with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office has been called, according to Lt. Nani Cholakians, watch commander of the Coroner’s Office.

“We do have a call from Santa Clarita, but the call is holding,” said Cholakians, referring to a home on Rainbow Glen Drive. “The police are doing their investigation, and once they are ready for us, we will head out.”

Fire officials did not release any additional information as to the nature of the injuries or the status of the patient.

“We were called for a possible wounded person,” said Bernard Peters, Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatch supervisor, at 5:50 p.m. “Our paramedics have already cleared the scene.”

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they entered the home, did a quick search and left the scene, officials said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies appeared to be conducting a gun residue test on a woman outside of the home Saturday evening. Heavy sobs were heard coming from the woman.

Deputies were seen knocking on neighbors’ doors collecting statements.

“We won’t be able to give any more info until detectives arrive on the scene and assess, to be able to give a statement,” said Skaggs.

As of 7:50 p.m., deputies were still actively investigating.