Deputies search for burglary suspect in Canyon Country

Deputies from the SCV Sheriff’s Station set up a containment to search for a man suspected of burglary in an apartment complex near Sundowner Way in Canyon Country Saturday night, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Lt. James Royal.



Witnesses observed a man leaving a garage within the complex, Royal said. “He was carrying some of the homeowner’s property.”



Deputies also received reports that the suspect was hiding inside a utility closet, and they mounted a search in an attempt to locate and arrest him.



Deputies from the SCV Sheriff’s Station searched for a burlgary suspect in a Canyon Country apartment complex Saturday night. February 01, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“One K-9 unit responded to the incident,” said Royal.



A Sheriff’s Department helicopter was also on scene searching the area with a spotlight and urging the suspect to turn himself in to the authorities with a bullhorn.



However, despite a lengthy search of the area, the suspect eluded capture.



“We are unable to locate the suspect at this time,” said Royal, adding, “we believe we know who the suspect is.”



Sheriff’s Station officials declined to release the suspect’s identity, citing that it was part of an ongoing investigation.