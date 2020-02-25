Deputies search for suspect wanted for robbing Saugus store

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are currently searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed a store on the 26000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road Tuesday.

The call came in at approximately 5:20 p.m., and the suspect is believed to have taken merchandise from a store and then fled in his vehicle.

Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed deputies were investigating a robbery involving a male in his mid-20s, 6-foot, 160 pounds, with a red shirt and black hat that took a laptop from the store.

There was an interaction between the suspect and the manager, Royal said.

His vehicle was described as a gold Toyota Camry.

No weapons were used during the alleged robbery.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.