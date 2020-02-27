Elks Lodge holds roast of Cmdr. Robert Lewis

Elks Lodge No. 2379 of Santa Clarita held a roast featuring sheriff’s Cmdr. Robert Lewis as the guest of honor at the annual Charity Roast Event at the lodge Saturday.

Friends and family gathered to either watch or roast Lewis, who was recently promoted from captain of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, at the charity event that raises money for three organizations.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Commander Robert Lewis, left, reacts to comments made by Ken Striplin, City Manager of Santa Clarita at the podium during the 2020 Elks Charity Roast held in Lewis’ honor at The Elks Lodge in Canyon Country on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We ended up with eight roasters,” said Cheryl Laymon, chair of the charity roast for the Elks Lodge. She added, joking, “People were coming out of everywhere wanting to roast him.”

The roast has been a tradition with the Elks Lodge for the past 20 years, according to Laymon. Proceeds from the event, which totaled nearly $10,000, were donated to the SCV Veterans Memorial, the Veteran Services Collaborative and the Elks Lodge Major Project Serving Handicapped Kids.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Commander Robert Lewis displays his shaved legs during the 2020 Elks Charity Roast held in his honor at The Elks Lodge in Canyon Country on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

The event included a dinner and auction before the roast. Once the roast began, Lewis sat on the infamous “roasting chair” and, one by one, friends poked fun at Lewis before he had the chance to get up and “return fire.”

Laymon said a standout moment from the night was a video a former colleague of Lewis’ put together to make it seem as though Lewis’ car was being robbed during the roast.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Commander Robert Lewis reacts to a Photoshopped magazine cover during the 2020 Elks Charity Roast held in his honor at The Elks Lodge in Canyon Country on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Lewis was outstanding,” said Laymon. “I judge success by the atmosphere of the room — people were talking and laughing. There was a sense of camaraderie.”