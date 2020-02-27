Families to celebrate Rare Disease Day at Scooter’s Jungle

To honor Rare Disease Day, families in the Santa Clarita Valley are hosting the third annual “Rare Disease Play Day ” at Scooter’s Jungle on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.

This is a day for children to play and for parents to share their stories.

“We always wanted to have a fun day to raise awareness,” said Jen Sarkar, an organizer of the event. “It’s a time for children to play and for parents to share their stories.”

Project Sebastian, The Michael Hoefflin Foundation and Carter’s Challenge will all have tables at the event.

The play day is a family-friendly event that is open to the community. Tickets are $5 for adults and $11 for children.

“Families of our community can come together (and) make new friends and celebrate all of those things that make us each unique while also learning about different rare diseases in our community,” said Sarkar.

Parents will have the opportunity to share their stories and ask questions in a safe space, Sarkar said.

This inclusive play day will include cupcakes, face painting, arts and crafts, a photo booth and two hours of play at Scooter’s Jungle. Pizza will be sold for $1 a slice at the event.

Children of all ages and abilities will be accommodated at the event, according to Sarkar. Each age group will be designated to its own room so children are playing with others in their age group.

“Let’s come together and celebrate what makes us unique as we show our stripes,” said Sarkar.



To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2I05Huc.