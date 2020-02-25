Financial aid workshops offered at COC

The financial aid office at College of the Canyons is offering workshops throughout the spring 2020 semester at no cost to students and parents.

Workshops will be offered at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses to help students and parents fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application while answering any questions or addressing concerns.

“We hope these workshops help new and returning students understand the financial aid process, which can be overwhelming,” Tom Bilbruck, financial aid director at the college, said in a news release.

Students are advised to bring their tax return forms and income information for both themselves and parents in order to get individual guidance.

Workshops at the Valencia campus will be held in Canyon Hall, room 201 at 3 p.m. on March 4; 4 p.m. March 17; 1 p.m. March 30; 4 p.m. April 13; 2 p.m. April 29; 5 p.m. May 12; and 11 a.m. May 28.

Workshops at the Canyon Country campus will be held in CCC-308 at 3 p.m. March 16; 2 p.m. April 16; and 11 a.m. May 18.

No reservation is required.

For more information, contact the financial aid office at 661-362-3215.