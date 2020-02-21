Fish Fry returns to St. Clare Church

The 42nd annual Fish Fry event is returning to St. Clare Catholic Church, beginning Feb. 28 and continuing every Friday until April 3 from 4:30-8 p.m.

Attendees will have a choice of beer-battered cod and coleslaw with a side of rice, beans, bread rolls or french fries, and the fish tacos are served with a side of beans and rice.

“We have hundreds of volunteers come out each year to help put on this event,” said Sue Peak, program organizer of the event. “It benefits so many organizations in Santa Clarita.”

Proceeds from the six-week event are distributed to the SCV Food Pantry, Bridge to Home, the San Fernando Valley Counseling Center, SCV Pregnancy Center, the Archdiocese of the Military and individuals who are in need of assistance.

Attendees have the option to dine-in or carry-out dinners. Two-piece meals and the fish tacos are $11, and three-piece meals are $12. A different sponsor will be hosting the dessert table each week.

A bar will also be available, serving beer, wine and margaritas. Soft drinks will be available as a non-alcoholic option.

For more information, contact the church at 661-252-3353.

St. Clare Catholic Church is located at 19609 Calla Way, Canyon Country.