Flames scorch quarter-acre in wash Monday night

Firefighters responded to a grass fire that broke out in the wash near Valencia Boulevard and Railroad Avenue in Valencia at around 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Austin Bennett.

“It was a quarter-acre in medium brush,” said Bennett.

The incident, dubbed the “Railroad Fire,” saw local firefighters working for just over an hour to knock down the flames, according to Bennett.

The blaze prompted a standard grass fire response from fire officials, which consisted of two fire engines, one water tender and one battalion chief responding to the scene.

No aircraft were deployed to the incident, said Bennett.

There were no injuries reported and no structures damaged.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire, said Bennett.