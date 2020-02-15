Friend of SCV couple aboard Diamond Princess, tests positive for coronavirus

A friend of a Santa Clarita couple aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship has been confirmed with the coronavirus, or COVID-19, Saturday.

“I do have the coronavirus,” said Jerri Larson Jorgensen in a Facebook live stream. “As far as my CTC scan, blood work and chest x-ray, everything is really good.”

Jorgensen was being treated Saturday at a hospital in Japan, while her husband returns to the United States to be quarantined. She does not currently reside in the Santa Clarita Valley, but has lived here in the past.

Carl Goldman and Jeri Serrati-Goldman, co-owners of KHTS Radio, who also were aboard the ship, are still in good health, Goldman told The Signal on Saturday afternoon.

“(We will be) quarantined for 14 days at (a) military base after we fly back,” said Goldman, in a text.

They will be flown out to the Travis Air Force base in Sacramento, Goldman added.

At this time, 286 cruise passengers have tested positive for the virus, according to Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato, in an announcement Saturday.