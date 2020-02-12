Garage fire in Saugus

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a garage fire on the 19300 block of Opal Lane in Saugus on Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

“It was a water-heater fire in the garage and it was confined to the garage,” said Henry Narvaez, L.A. County Fire Department inspector. “There was no spread.”

County Firefighters removed charred items from a garage that reportedly caught fire from a faulty water heater at the apartment complex on Opal Ln. near Plum Canyon Rd. in Saugus, Monday, Feb. 12, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

When Fire officials arrived at the scene, they were waved to the garage area, which was filled with smoke, Narvaez added.

“There were no injuries,” said Narvaez. “The call first came out at 10:26 a.m..”