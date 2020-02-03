Gas main break results in emergency response

Firefighters and gas officials were called to a gas main break at the Skyline Ranch construction site in Canyon Country on Monday.

Officials said the leak, near the intersection of Stratus Street and Skyline Ranch Road, had been caused by a 4-inch gas main on a development site “spewing gas.”

Firefighters received the call at 2:56 p.m. and were on the scene at 3:03 p.m., said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It did come in as a call of a gas leak.”

No residents were nearby and no ignition had been caused by the leaking gas, but officials on the scene still established an exclusion zone of “600 feet in all directions,” Lopez said.

Southern California Gas officials were reportedly called to the scene as construction workers were temporarily asked to evacuate.

“It was a third-party damage to our line, and we anticipate the gas to be under control in 30 minutes,” said Melissa Bailey, spokeswoman for Southern California Gas, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials did not know as of the publication of this article how much gas they believe was lost as a result of the gas main break.