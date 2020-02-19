Hart District set to approve new superintendent contract

William S. Hart Union High School District board members are expected to discuss the employment contract for the new superintendent of the district during tonight’s board meeting.

The school district will be considering Mike Kulhman’s contract for approval as he is to succeed Vicki Engbrecht as superintendent of the district after her retirement takes effect March 1.

“I aim to continue and progress within the district,” Kuhlman said. “Vicki has been an outstanding superintendent in my opinion and her history in the district has brought a number of gains in many areas.”

Kuhlman’s contract will begin one day after Engbrecht’s last day of employment, and the contract term is expected to continue until June 2023. The contract is to be reassessed when the end of his contract term nears.

Kuhlman, if the contract is approved, will be making a base salary of $238,000 for the first year of his contract and an increase of $1,000 each year following, according to the contract.

As stated in the contract, a district-owned or leased vehicle will be provided to Kuhlman along with a credit card for gasoline and other vehicle maintenance expenses. Once the contract expires, the vehicle and credit card are required to be returned to the district.

Kuhlman is currently the deputy superintendent for the district and was named the superintendent-elect during the district board meeting on Aug. 21.

“The main focus is the recovery from Saugus and I intend to hopefully uphold Vicki’s reputation and move the district forward,” said Kuhlman.

A public copy of Kuhlman’s contract is available on the district’s agenda webpage: https://williamshart.agendaonline.net/public/Meeting.aspx?AgencyID=159&MeetingID=75825&AgencyTypeID=1&IsArchived=False