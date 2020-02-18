Henry Mayo to host free heart health course

To discuss lifestyle changes to promote heart health, Kim Brown, a registered dietician and nutritionist, is scheduled to lead a conversation and a question-and-answer session at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Feb. 19.

“She will be going over healthy eating habits for heart health,” said Charmine B. Navarro, program director at Henry Mayo. “She’ll also be recommending different activities and lifestyle adjustments to make that are best for your heart.”

The free course will be located in Room 2 of the Henry Mayo Center, which is located on the Henry Mayo campus. It’s scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

In her lecture, she will offer tips and techniques on how to monitor heart health, Navarro said. Brown will share and explain the American Heart Association’s dietary guidelines.

Additionally, Brown will cover what foods to reduce or avoid, foods to fill your plate with, fat and sodium guidelines, understanding food labels and how to get active, a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital news release said.

Following the lecture, attendees will have the opportunity to ask an expert questions pertaining to heart health.

The course is free and open to the public in celebration of Heart Health month, which takes place in February.

For more information, call 661-200-2300 and register for the course at henrymayo.com.