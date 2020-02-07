L.A. County hosts artwork competition to celebrate 19th Amendment

To commemorate the centennial celebration of the 19th amendment, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture is hosting an artwork competition, in which artists can submit their art to win up to $4,000 each.

“We are encouraging our communities to participate in celebrating the centennial through their artistic talents and hope this inspires more civic engagement,” said Michelle Vega, spokeswoman for Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

In August, the county Board of Supervisors voted to direct the Women and Girls Initiative to collaborate with Arts and Culture to create this competition that celebrates women’s right to vote.

The Women and Girls Initiative’s mission is to establish Los Angeles County as a leader in creating opportunities and improving outcomes for all women and girls, according to the Women and Girls Initiative website.

“Artists will be selected based on the quality of their work and their ability to demonstrate applicability to and potential impact on the above-stated project goals,” according to the Arts and Culture website.

A total of five artists will be chosen and awarded $4,000. In addition to the monetary prize, they will receive a contract to create two original artworks that will be displayed in the Board of Supervisors and Arts and Culture offices. And lastly, their work will be displayed on a limited run of L.A. County Library cards, according to the website.

Through wetransfer.com, artists can submit their resume, letter of interest, five images of relevant work and an annotated image list to [email protected], once the application is complete.

There is no entry fee and all materials must be received by Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. No late submissions will be considered.

“The 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage is particularly special, especially considering the female majority on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Supervisor Barger’s role as chair,” said Vega. “The hard work of the Suffragettes truly paved the way for women leaders for years to come.”



Visit https://bit.ly/2H3CVIQ for more information.