Late-night truck fire impacts morning traffic on northbound I-5

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to reports of a big rig fire on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Highway 14 just after 11 p.m. Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett.



The fire occurred in the truck route and caused at least two lanes to be closed, said California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Priessman. At around 12:15 a.m., CHP officials requested that a SigAlert be issued for an unknown duration.



The incident resulted in at least 75 gallons of gasoline being spilled on the roadway, Bennett added.



As of around 8:30 a.m., Hazmat units remained on scene working on clean-up with the SigAlert still in place. However, CHP officials at the incident were expecting CalTrans to clear the scene soon, according to Priessman.



No injuries were reported and no one was transported to the hospital as a result of this incident, according to Bennett.