Law enforcement names stabbing suspect, seeks public’s help

Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed the name of a suspect believed to have been involved in a Valencia shopping center stabbing.

Sagar Bhandari, 20, of Canyon Country, was arrested after he was suspected of having used a knife to wound a victim in a non-lethal fight on Feb. 5, near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Del Monte Drive.

“The call for service was for a 245, an assault with a deadly weapon,” said Lt. Ethan Marquez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The call stated the victim was stabbed.”

The unnamed victim reportedly was able to reach the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital emergency room, where medical staff there then phoned the Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies began to search the scene for answers as to why the incident occurred, appearing to have retrieved a knife that could have been used in the assault.

Deputies are investigating a potential assault with a deadly weapon at a shopping center in Valencia on Wednesday. Bobby Block/ The Signal.

One suspect, Bhandari, was taken into custody in connection to the stabbing, according to Marquez.

Officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station have said they are seeking the public’s help in the case.

Detectives have asked for any people who might have witnessed an argument between “two men in their 20s,” believed to be Bhandari and the victim in this case, to call them at 661-255-1121 ext. 5146.

One of the adult males was described as wearing a green hoodie and dark pants, while the other was wearing a white t-shirt, according to officials.