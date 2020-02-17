Man killed in fatal weekend shooting identified

The man killed in a fatal shooting over the weekend has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

David Koos, 67, is believed to have been shot to death in a residence on the 26300 block of Rainbow Glen Drive on Saturday.

“(Deputies) responded to a gunshot call, and they are on scene investigating a gunshot victim,” Lt. Clinton Skaggs, watch commander with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said Saturday night.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to a report of a person shot around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive. February 15, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to a report of a person shot around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive. February 15, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Fire officials did not release any additional information as to the nature of the injuries or the status of the patient.

“We were called for a possible wounded person,” Bernard Peters, Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatch supervisor, said at 5:50 p.m. the night of the incident. “Our paramedics have already cleared the scene.”

Koos was pronounced dead on the scene as investigators with the coroner’s office were dispatched to the home.

Investigators have not yet announced if a suspect has been taken into custody. SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies appeared to be conducting a gunshot residue test on a woman outside of the home Saturday evening. Heavy sobs were heard coming from the woman.