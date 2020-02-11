Man suspected of violating restraining order, stealing items from victim’s car

A Valencia man suspected of violating a restraining order and stealing from a victim’s car was arrested in Saugus on Saturday.

“The victim (a female adult) has a restraining order against the suspect,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The suspect allegedly repeatedly banged at the victim’s door and then went to the victim’s unlocked vehicle in a driveway and grabbed items from within.”

The suspect, Elias Morejon, 34, of Valencia was arrested on charges of grand theft (property), felony vandalism and for violation of a domestic violence restraining order, a misdemeanor, Miller said.

He was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 1:28 p.m.

He was held in lieu of $20,000 bail and released later that same day on bond.