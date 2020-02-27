Meeting reset for SUSD and mom of boy accused of gun threat

An anticipated meeting for a mother alleging her son was the victim of bullying at Tesoro del Valle Elementary School and falsely accused of having a gun in his backpack, reportedly set to take place at the Saugus Union School District office last week with district officials, is being rescheduled.



“There was no reason to have rescheduled the meeting,” Thea-Marie Perkins said on the steps of the district office Thursday.



District Superintendent Colleen Hawkins issued an official statement, saying she “reached out to Ms. Perkins to have a one-on-one meeting to discuss her child’s involvement in this situation. We can only discuss an individual student’s conduct with the parent or guardian of that student.”



“That conversation is not appropriate when others are in the room,” Hawkins said. “When it became apparent that she wanted to change this into a broader conversation, we contacted her by phone and email to postpone the conversation and reschedule it for a later date.”



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter: @jamesarthurholt

