Motorcycle crash leads to one hospital transport

A traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway resulted in one person being transported to the hospital Saturday evening, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department official.

“It was a motorcycle-vs.-vehicle accident,” said Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher. “The call came in at (5:43) p.m., and it looks like one person was transported (to the hospital).”

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the scene. There were no arrests or citations associated with the crash.

The nature of the person’s injuries were unknown at the time of the publication of this article.