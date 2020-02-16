Nothing found after reports of child in storm drain

USAR and Hazmat teams investigate the area at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road after a caller reported hearing a child in a storm drain, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Both Los Angeles County Fire Department Hazmat and Search and Rescue units responded Sunday to reports of a child in a storm drain.

A caller reported hearing a child in a storm drain, near the intersection of Camp Plenty Road and Soledad Canyon Road, just after 9 a.m., according to Sgt. Ericka Gooseberry of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“They’re in a search pattern, (but) they haven’t found anything,” said Supervisor Art Marrujo of the L.A. County Fire Department.

L.A. County USAR teams were deployed into the storm drain to search the area, and the search was called off when nothing was found after more than an hour-and-a-half, Supervisor Melanie Flores added.

