One dead after motorcycle crash in Saugus



One person died following a motorcycle collision in Saugus Friday evening.



Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a traffic collision call on Copper Hill Drive and Tamarack Lane, near Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church around 6:18 p.m.



Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene after reports of a motorcycle-vs.-vehicle call, according to Lt. Ethan Marquez.

Sheriff’s officials did not have any additional information on whether any other vehicles were involved at this time.

The identity of the decedent is not being released pending the notification of the next of kin.

This is a breaking news story, and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

