One dead, five injured in Grapevine shooting

A shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on a Greyhound bus traveling north on Interstate 5 in the Grapevine, killing one and injuring five. Courtesy of CHP Fort Tejon

One person is dead and another five are injured following a shooting on a Greyhound bus in the Grapevine early Monday morning. 

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting on a bus traveling in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 just before 1:30 a.m., according to Officer Tim Pennington.

The bus was traveling from Los Angeles to the Bay Area when one passenger opened fire with a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the CHP Fort Tejon office.

“The bus driver was able to exit on the Grapevine Road exit,” Pennington said. 

As a result of the incident, there is one confirmed fatality and several others who were injured and transported to nearby hospitals via helicopter and ambulance, he added. 

CHP officers remain on the scene as they work to investigate the incident, which remains ongoing at this time, according to Pennington.

