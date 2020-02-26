One detained following reports of disturbance in Newhall Burger King

First responders arrive at a Newhall Burger King following reports of a disturbance on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Gilbert Bernal

One person was detained following reports of a disturbance at a Burger King in Newhall on Wednesday morning. 

An unidentified male was detained following a reported disturbance just after 10 a.m. at the Burger King on Lyons Avenue, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene on the 24500 block of Lyons Avenue around 10 a.m., after receiving reports of a disturbance at the fast-food restaurant.

Los Angeles County firefighters also responded.

A vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot was searched. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available. 

