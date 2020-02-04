Passengers disarm suspected gunman who killed 1, injured 5

Investigators are continuing their search for answers regarding the early Monday morning Grapevine shooting that left one dead and five others injured before passengers could disarm the shooter, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The shooting, which occurred on a Greyhound bus on the northbound side of Interstate 5 south of Fort Tejon Road, resulted in the death of an unnamed 51-year-old female passenger from Columbia. The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene, according to CHP officials.

The call first came just before 1:30 a.m. with 9-1-1 callers reporting “a male suspect had discharged a firearm an unknown number of times, striking six passengers,” a CHP press release read.

After the bus driver made the decision, following the shots, to pull the passenger-carrying vehicle to the side of the freeway, passengers then reportedly sprung into action.

“A physical altercation ensued involving the passengers, which resulted in the suspect being disarmed,” said the press release. “The suspect was then forced to exit the vehicle.”

Thinking quickly, the bus driver made the decision to continue driving once the alleged shooter had been forced off the bus, continuing north on the I-5 until reaching a Valero Gas Station on Grapevine Road.

As deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and CHP officers arrived on the scene, they proceeded to do a welfare check.

They discovered the female passenger who had died from her gunshot wounds. They also discovered a 45-year-old male passenger, a 39-year-old female passenger and a 19-year-old female passenger with major injuries. They were all transferred to a nearby hospital.

A 49-year-old male passenger was transferred with moderate injuries and a 50-year old passenger was transported with minor injuries and has already been discharged from the hospital, according to CHP officials.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Devonte Williams, 34, of Capital Heights, Maryland, was reportedly found and arrested by law enforcement on the right shoulder of the freeway. They took him into custody without incident at 1:34 a.m. Monday.

The bus was traveling from Los Angeles to the Bay Area when one passenger opened fire with a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the CHP Fort Tejon office.

Williams was booked on suspicion of one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. CHP investigators were not available for comment Tuesday on a possible motive behind the attack.

This incident is under investigation by the CHP with assistance from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

“The Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives is assisting with identifying the history and origin of the weapon,” said the press release.

Anyone with information can contact CHP investigators at 661-336-0311.