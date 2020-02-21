Person detained during stolen-vehicle investigation

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained a suspect for driving a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road, shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

Deputies ran the license plate and saw the vehicle was reported to be stolen, according to Erick Jepson, watch sergeant with the Sheriff’s Station. The car pulled into the parking lot of Toppers Pizza, where the driver was detained by deputies.

“The vehicle was reportedly stolen, so deputies detained a suspect, but it’s not yet known if he’s been arrested,” said Jepson.

Deputies are still investigating the situation.