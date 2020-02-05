Person transported to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Canyon Country

Deputies responded Wednesday to a report that a person was struck by a vehicle during a domestic violence incident.

The call was first received by Los Angeles County Fire Department officials at 1:35 p.m. for the collision on the 17500 block of Harris Way, according to Fire Department spokesman Chris Thomas.

“The call came out as a (traffic collision) with a pedestrian involved,” said Thomas. “There was one patient transported.”

Lt. Ethan Marquez, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, confirmed deputies were investigating the incident.

“It’s listed as a domestic violence incident,” said Marquez. “Somebody was hit by a vehicle.”

There was no information available as of the publication of this story indicating someone had been arrested as a result of this incident.