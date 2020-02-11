Pileup on Highway 14 causes delays

A multivehicle traffic collision resulted in delays on both directions of Highway 14 Tuesday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a traffic collision on Highway 14 north of Soledad Canyon Road and Shadow Pines just before 3:45 p.m., according to spokesman Austin Bennett.

Though the original call came in as two to three vehicles, the first units who arrived on the scene reported a total of four vehicles — three on the southbound side and one on the northbound, Bennett added.

“(There’s a) total of three patients, all with minor injuries,” he said. “They requested three ambulances but canceled two. The (remaining) ambulance is most likely for basic life support.”

