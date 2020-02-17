SCCS girls soccer’s Hopewell signs to TMU

Santa Clarita Christian School girls soccer senior defender Alyssa Hopewell signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiate soccer at The Master’s University at SCCS on Wednesday just hours before the Cardinals took the pitch in a playoff match against Milken.

Milken ended the Cardinals’ season when it beat them 3-0 at Central Park.

“I’m sad it ended today, but now I’m able to practice with The Master’s team, so I’m really, really looking forward to that,” Hopewell said.

Hopewell will be joining the Mustangs in the fall on a partial athletic scholarship. She received the offer in November but decided to sit on it for a while until she finally made her commitment official on Wednesday.

Despite taking time her time with the final decision, The Master’s has been on Hopewell’s radar for some time.

“I’ve actually been looking there for a while,” she said. “Since I was probably a freshman.”

The Master’s will keep Hopewell close to home, but also gives her a taste of something new.

“I think it’s awesome,” Hopewell said. “I can go home. I have friends going to The Master’s so it’s going to be really awesome to keep those friendships but also make new ones.”

Alyssa Hopewell (23) dribbles past a Milken player in the Cardinals’ second-round playoff match at Central Park. // Gilbert Bernal/The Signal.

She will graduate from SCCS in June and will head to The Master’s campus shortly after to continue her soccer career after a strong final season with the Cardinals. In her final season at SCCS, the Cardinals allowed 28 goals over the course of 17 games and made a valiant return to the playoffs.