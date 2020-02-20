SCV celebrates national Love Your Pet Day

Today, or Feb. 20, is National Love Your Pet Day, a day dedicated to humans’ furry, scaled or feathered friends.

Pet ownership is a big part of Santa Clarita’s culture, and to celebrate the day, Santa Clarita residents shared what their pets mean to them.

Colleen Lange, of Newhall: Milo, Wolf and Jetro

Colleen Lange sits with “Milo” a shepard mix she adopted and trained. February 19, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

To Colleen Lange, a local dog trainer, her life revolves around her dogs. Lange owns three shepherd mixes named Milo, Wolf and Jetro.

“My dogs are the most spoiled dogs on the planet,” said Lange. “They are laying upon $200 dog bed.”

“They eat the most expensive food, and I eat McDonald’s,” Lange jokes.

On Facebook, Lange co-owns a popular Facebook page called Everything Pets in SCV, which has garnered more than 11,000 members.

“My job (as an admin) is to educate people on how to be the best version of themselves for their animals,” said Lange.

She also runs the SCV Missing Pets page that helps reunite owners with their lost pets. And lastly, she owns a rescue called Robert T. Brentnall Pawsibilities Foundation.

“Dogs show unconditional love and you can be yourself with no judgment or preconceived notion,” said Lange. “There is so much we can learn from dogs.”

Kyra McAdams, of Saugus: Milo

Milo has been a part of the McAdams family for the last three years. Courtesy.

For the past three years, Milo, the German shepherd and husky mix, has been a part of the McAdams family.

Even when Kyra McAdams first got Milo at 7 weeks old, she knew there was something special about him.

“He is the sweetest and smartest dog I’ve ever met,” said McAdams. “He’s so goofy.”

In Milo’s free time, he loves to play ball and go on long walks. McAdams tries her best to keep up with his energetic behavior, because she knows how happy it makes him. Every day she tries to take him on a walk.

“Milo always knows exactly how to brighten your mood when you’re sad,” said McAdams. “He is the best dog ever.”

Samantha Smith, of Valencia: Stella and Loaf

Loaf, the black pug, look’s over Samatha Smith’s newborn baby. Courtesy.

Black pugs Stella and Loaf live in paradise in Samantha Smith’s home.

One of the pugs, Loaf, is a solid dog who does not escape the 28- to 30-pound mark, despite Smith taking him on two walks a day.

His stature alone proves how much he is loved in the Smith home.

The pugs are huge fans of stuffed animals, and get new ones for special occasions like Christmas. They are often showered with treats as well. Most of the time, the two can be found sleeping on the couch or on Smith’s bed, according to Smith.

Recently, Smith welcomed a newborn to the family and the pugs could not be any more excited.

Though the pugs may not be the babies of the home anymore, they are willing to share the spotlight.