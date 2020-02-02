SCV gathers to watch Super Bowl LIV

As the Kansas City Chiefs went up against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV, many would expect to see the majority of Californians rooting for the 49ers, but that wasn’t necessarily the case at all the local spots.

“In 50 years, they have never made it to the Super Bowl,” said Santa Clarita resident Robert Rivera, adding that as a Raiders fan, he doesn’t really have a dog in the fight, as he put it. “And, this is Andy Reid’s (the Chief’s head coach) second go about it, so definitely it’d be nice for him to go ahead and get his.”

Santa Clarita resident William Wiebers agreed, adding, “Andy Reid needs to get his Super Bowl ring.”

Jimmy Kirk and Ed Benner, Santa Clarita residents and football fanatics got together at Schooners to enjoy the big game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Though Canyon Country resident and Rams fan Todd McLeish agreed, his reasons were more personal.

“I’m personally rooting for the Chiefs because the Niners and the Rams are rivals, so I’d rather see them not win,” he said, chuckling.

While Tony Phillips is “the football fan,” it was actually his brother Jeff who brought the pair out to The Dude’s Brewing Co. to watch the game.

“I just came to hang out,” Jeff Phillips said. “It’s just something to do on Sunday. I’m not big into football, and I don’t really care who wins.”

Tony laughed at that, adding that he’s hoping to see Kansas City come out with the trophy, but thinks it’ll be the 49ers’ win.

“I like their running game,” he said. “If they can’t stop the run, I think the Niners are going to run it down their throats, really. And, if they keep the offensive Kansas City off the field, they should prevail.”

Though most were rooting for the Chiefs, there were still some 49er fans out there, including Santa Clarita resident Ed Benner, whose been a fan for more than 20 years.

“I’ve been of the 49ers since Joe Montana,” Benner said. “We’re going to win.”

Santa Clarita Valley residents gathered at Schooners in the Del Rio Center for Super Bowl Sunday to watch the big game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal.