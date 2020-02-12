SCV Water announces board leadership

The SCV Water board of directors has chosen its leadership positions for the agency’s third year of operation.

Gary Martin was selected to be the board’s president for the 2020 term. In 2019, Martin served as a vice president of the board.

Jerry Gladbach and Maria Gutzeit were appointed to serve as vice presidents.

“In 2020 and beyond, we will continue our focus on addressing critical water issues that affect

our region, state and nation,” Martin said in an agency news release.

The SCV Water board meets on the first and third Tuesdays each month and the meetings are open to the public.

“When we became an integrated, regional water provider on Jan. 1, 2018, we pledged efficiency and consistency across our service area, and that is what we are delivering,” said Martin. “Our priority remains the same – providing our customers with cost-effective, clean and reliable water.”

The meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and are located at SCV Water’s headquarters at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road. More information can be found at www.YourSCVwater.com