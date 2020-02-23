Search for injured hiker underway

Los Angeles County Fire Department and Search and Rescue officials are searching for an injured hiker in the East and Rice Canyon area Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., fire officials responded to reports of a 54-year-old woman in need of medical assistance while hiking in the area, according to Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

After searching for the hiker for nearly 45 minutes, officials on the scene requested an air squad and Copter 14 was deployed to assist in the search efforts.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.