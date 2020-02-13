Shots fired at person in Canyon Country parking lot strike vehicle

Multiple shots were fired at a resident in a parking lot on the 29600 block of Sierra Highway near Stater Bros. around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to Lt. Eric Lasko of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“The victim stated that he was shot at multiple times while in the parking lot,” said Lasko. “There were no injuries.”



A vehicle in the parking lot appeared to have been struck and damaged by gunfire, according to Lasko.



Deputies are investigating the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon.



Sheriff’s Department officials were unable to confirm if they had identified a suspect or if the crime was related to gang activity.