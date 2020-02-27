Solo vehicle collision, one transport

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a solo-vehicle rollover on Hummingbird Circle and Rainbow Glen Drive Thursday morning, which resulted in one person being transported to the hospital.
“There was a report of a solo vehicle-vs.-parked vehicle that is overturned on its roof,” said Supervisor Austin Bennett. “Report of one person trapped.”
Once Fire were on the scene at 10:52 a.m., no one was trapped, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.
One person was transported.
Fire initially received the call at 10:43 a.m. and were on route at 10:45 a.m., Bennett said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
