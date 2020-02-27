Solo vehicle collision, one transport

A vehicle rolled over after crashing into a parked car near the intersection of Hummingbird Circle and Rainbow Glen Drive Thursday morning. February 27, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a solo-vehicle rollover on Hummingbird Circle and Rainbow Glen Drive Thursday morning, which resulted in one person being transported to the hospital. 

“There was a report of a solo vehicle-vs.-parked vehicle that is overturned on its roof,” said Supervisor Austin Bennett. “Report of one person trapped.”

Once Fire were on the scene at 10:52 a.m., no one was trapped, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

One person was transported. 

Fire initially received the call at 10:43 a.m. and were on route at 10:45 a.m., Bennett said. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Vivianna Shields

Vivianna Shields

For The Signal, Vivianna Shields covers county and health news in the Santa Clarita Valley and paginates for print issues. Vivianna is a Canyon Country local who graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2019. Know about something newsworthy? Let’s chat! [email protected]

