Supervisor Barger introduces motion for funding to address coronavirus

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to consider requesting at least $7.5 million of federal funding that would support the county’s efforts to address the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, authored the motion.

“(Barger) is committed to ensuring the health and safety of residents in Los Angeles County and knows that this federal funding will be critical in supporting the county’s efforts,” said Michelle Vega, spokeswoman for Barger.

If this motion is passed, the board will send a letter to the Los Angeles County congressional Delegation, the White House, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and other officials to request the funding, according to a county news release sent out Wednesday afternoon.

In Los Angeles County, there has been one reported case of the virus. The patient was a traveler and was not a county resident, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said during a roundtable with Barger on Monday.

Only one Santa Clarita Valley resident — KHTS Radio co-owner Carl Goldman — has tested positive for the virus, but he is being treated in Nebraska. He contracted the virus while aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which docked off the coast of Japan early this month.

“Los Angeles County has been diligently working to monitor any potential cases of the coronavirus while providing rapid information to the public,” Barger said in a news release. “We will remain vigilant and leave no stone unturned to limit the potential spread of the virus.”

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss this motion and more at their meeting on Wednesday, March 5, at 9:30 a.m.