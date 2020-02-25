Supes visit Capitol to discuss with elected officials

Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis met with Governor Gavin Newsom during their annual trip to the Capitol on Feb. 25. Courtesy.

As chair, Supervisor Kathryn Barger revived the annual Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors trip to Sacramento to speak with government and elected officials on their shared goals pertaining to homelessness, public safety and more. 

Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting was canceled due to the trip. The next regular meeting is scheduled Wednesday, March 4.

Barger was joined by Supervisors Hilda L. Solis and Sheila Kuehl. Other department heads from the county were also present. 

“The purpose is to (collaborate) with Sacramento on the shared goals we have in regards to mental health, public safety, transportation and (combating) homelessnes,” said Michelle Vega, spokeswoman for Barger. “Part of the trip is meant for relationship building and collaboration.” 

As county representatives, the supervisors attended meetings to discuss different issues that are affecting Los Angeles County. 

On their trip, they met with Gov. Gavin Newson to discuss concerns that pertained to combating homelessness and ensuring health and mental health services in L.A. County, according to Barger in a Facebook post. 

“It takes collaboration with all levels of government to tackle pressing issues,” Barger added.

Advertisement

Vivianna Shields

Vivianna Shields

For The Signal, Vivianna Shields covers county and health news in the Santa Clarita Valley and paginates for print issues. Vivianna is a Canyon Country local who graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2019. Know about something newsworthy? Let’s chat! [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS