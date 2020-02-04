Suspect killed in liquor store shooting identified

The suspect in Sunday’s fatal liquor store shooting has been identified by officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Medical Examiner Coroner’s Office.

Brandon Nicholas Burris, 25, of Canyon Country, was killed after he allegedly walked into Golden Stop Liquor on the 19900 block of Golden Valley Road with the intention of robbing the place.

Burris is believed to have been armed with a firearm when he entered the business, per homicide officials. The store owner was also reportedly armed, and around 8:21 p.m. the two men exchanged fire. While Burris had reportedly been shot “multiple times” and killed, the unnamed store owner was shot a single time in the lower body.

Video footage of the incident shows the store owner crawling out of the store, before a sheriff’s deputy approached to help and removed him from the scene.

The store owner was then transferred to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday night.

Lt. Robert Westphal of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau said that, during the investigation, they’ll be analyzing the justifiability of the shooting before handing their findings to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which would then make the final decision on whether to charge the store owner.

Westphal added that, should the store owner have been in legal possession of the firearm, it’s the general rule that it would have been legal for him to have had the gun within his store.