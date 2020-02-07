Suspect leads law enforcement on high-speed chase

What began as a traffic stop for a kidnapping suspect in Palmdale eventually evolved into a high-speed freeway chase Friday.

According to Lt. Joshua Borbon of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the chase began in Palmdale at 12:36 p.m.

“We had a report of a kidnapping. We tried to stop him and he decided to flee,” said Borbon. “And we pursued.

The chase went down Highway 14 from Palmdale and went through the Santa Clarita Valley.

There has been no word from law enforcement on whether a suspect has yet been apprehended.