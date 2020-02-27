Suspect reportedly flees from deputy, fails to clear wall

A man was arrested after attempting to hop a wall while fleeing from deputies, but failing to do so Wednesday morning.

Deputies patrolling in Canyon Country in the early morning came upon a suspicious vehicle in a strip mall parking lot on the 27200 block of Whites Canyon Road, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“When deputies attempted to make contact with a passenger, the passenger began acting suspiciously and starting running in the direction of a nearby gas station,” Miller said via email on Thursday. “A short pursuit was initiated.”

During the chase, the suspect attempted to hop a wall in the hopes that the deputies would not be able to follow. But he was unsuccessful, and deputies took the suspect into custody, according to Miller.

The 22-year-old man is suspected of having a $40,000 warrant out for his arrest, Miller said. He was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting an officer.