Suspects reportedly use knife to rob Canyon Country victim

Deputies are searching for multiple suspects from a reported robbery in Canyon Country Monday evening.

The call came in at approximately 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of Whites Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road.

“The call itself stated that the victim was approached by three male Hispanics and they threatened the victim with a knife,” said Sgt. Curt Messerschmidt of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspects are believed to have robbed the suspect and then fled toward the nearby Santa Clara River.

No suspects have been taken into custody as of the publication of this article.

No injuries were reported.