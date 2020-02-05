Teacision features Laurie Morgan art exhibit

"Windows on a Sasso," by Laurie Morgan, is among the 18 pieces that will be on display through March 15, 2020, at Teacision & Art, 24802 Orchard Village Road. Courtesy photo

Laurie Morgan is having a one-woman solo art show at Teacision & Art from now until March 15.

The show features 18 paintings that include pathways, windows and doors, in acrylics, watercolors and pastels. Customers can also view a slide show presenting the progression of two of her paintings. In addition, small works will be exhibited. All works are for sale.

“I get a thrill rendering on canvas the sights I see in my travels around the world. I’m intrigued by historical architecture and most of my work contains part of a house, castle, cottage, cabin, barn or other structure. Many of my paintings have windows or doors, arches and pathways. These mean to me adventure, surprise and levels of spirituality. ”

To the Manor Born, by Laurie Morgan, will be on display through March 15 at Teacision & Art, 24802 Orchard Village Road.

Morgan is an award-winning artist, a member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, and a professional actress.

“Whether I’m singing, acting or creating a painting, I’m able to touch people’s lives. With my arts I have been blessed to be able to turn strangers into friends, and I am sincerely grateful for this gift,” said Morgan.

Teacision is located at 24802 Orchard Village Road.

