Two electrical vault fires reported in Canyon Country

Two electrical vault fires broke out late Tuesday morning, resulting in a rapid response from Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The two fires were reported within a minute of one another, with the first vault fire being reported near the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country at 10:51 a.m..

The second was reported at 10:52 a.m. near the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

In regards to the first transformer fire, Lua said witnesses had seen a “transformer on fire.”

Crews with Southern California Edison work to assess the issue that led to the electrical vault fires. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The second fire was reported approximately two miles away and witnesses saw “flames from underground” and hearing an “explosion.”

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said via a tweet eastbound traffic on Soledad Canyon Road had been closed at Solamint Road due to the transformer fire.

Traffic was being diverted at Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, as well, officials said.

Fire officials confirmed that the two vault fires had not spread to the nearby brush.

Susan Cox, a spokeswoman for Southern California Edison, said that 934 customers in the Canyon Country/Santa Clarita area had their power affected by the shutoff.

As of 12:35 p.m, 202 customers remained without service, Cox added. “I was told there are crews still at the scene.”

Power out in the area also affected gas stations and traffic signals.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.