Two suspects picked up for alleged identity theft, narcotics

A man and a woman with warrants out for their arrest were picked up in Canyon Country for allegedly having drugs and burglary tools in their possession Tuesday night.

Around midnight, deputies were patrolling and doing business checks on the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies observed a vehicle parked in the alley, Miller said, with an adult female and male sitting in their vehicle. Both had warrants out for their arrests.

“They were also in possession of mail, credit and debit cards that were not in their names,” said Miller.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felonious identity theft, misdemeanor narcotics charges and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of felony identity theft.